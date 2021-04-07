Geneva's Swedish Days festival will return in June

Geneva's Swedish Days festival will return in June this year. But some of its traditional events, like the Kids' Day parade (pictured), have been canceled due to ongoing concerns tied to the coronavirus. Daily Herald File Photo

Geneva's Swedish Days festival is returning for 2021.

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the festival dates for June 24-27. But much planning is still in flux due to ongoing health and safety concerns tied to the coronavirus -- especially for potential events on public property.

"We are well aware that Swedish Days is a tradition and was greatly missed last year," Geneva Chamber of Commerce President Paula Schmidt said in a statement. "We hope to organize more events and happenings, however, we must follow city and state regulations."

The chamber has already nixed plans for the traditional Swedish Days parade and the Kids' Day parade. The Arts & Craft Show and Granquist Music Festival are also not in this year's lineup.

Small musical or acoustic acts are being considered for both indoor and outdoor venues, though exact band lineups, times and venues have yet to be finalized.

A pickup breakfast is planned for June 24 with Geneva Settler's Coffee at the Geneva Golf Club.

The chamber has also added a new Chocolate Crawl as a ticketed event is tentatively set for Sunday, June 27.

For more information and Swedish Days updates, visit genevachamber.com.