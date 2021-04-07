Feder: Ryan Chiaverini moonlights as lawyer in Lifetime movie

Ryan Chiaverini spent Tuesday in front of the cameras, but it wasn't as co-host of "Windy City Live." Instead he was playing a small role as a lawyer for the upcoming Lifetime movie "Switched Before Birth."

It's directed by Elisabeth Rohm, whom Chiaverini first worked with when the former "Law and Order" star auditioned to co-host "Windy City Live."

"Now here we are 10 years later working together," he told me. "I'm not quitting my day job, but it's fun to moonlight in the acting world. Hoping to do more in the future."

Chiaverini joined ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 in 2006 and became co-host of "Windy City Live" with Val Warner in 2011.

