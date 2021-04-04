Lovell FHCC honors Vietnam veterans with ceremony

Capt. Thomas Nelson, Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Great Lakes commanding officer, with Edgar Dunbar, a Vietnam War veteran, after awarding him a Vietnam Veterans lapel pin during the Vietnam War Veterans Day event at Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caylen J. McCutcheon

The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago joined more than 11,000 organizations across the country last week in honoring Vietnam veterans.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day was celebrated Monday, March 29. It's a commemoration to recognize the contributions and sacrifices made by Vietnam veterans, who did not all receive warm homecomings.

About a dozen vets who live in the Community Living Center, the on-site nursing home at Lovell, gathered in the courtyard outdoors and received 50th anniversary commemorative lapel pins.

"We encourage everyone to remember and respect the 9 million American men and women -- more than 6 million of whom are living today -- who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces during our involvement in Vietnam from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 7, 1975," said Captain Tom Nelson, commanding officer and deputy director of Lovell.

Dr. Robert Buckley, Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center director, with Xavier Michael Esteban, a Vietnam War veteran, after awarding him a Vietnam Veterans lapel pin during the Vietnam War Veterans Day event at Lovell FHCC. - U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caylen J. McCutcheon

The last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam March 29, 1973.

"Whether they were stationed in-country, in-theater or elsewhere during those two decades, they answered the country's call to service," he said.

The event was livestreamed on Facebook. Honorees were Xavier Esteban, Dennis Ferguson, Will Sloss, Robert Barzocki, Daniel Bolden, Robert Botten, Nathaniel Davenport, Daniel O'Keefe, Joe Thomas, Arthur Washington, Bobby Blackwell, J.C. Vance and Edgar Dunbar.

Other residents, including Robert Roby and James Smith, wanted to attend but could not because they are bed bound.

Karen Fleming, a recreation therapist, helped coordinate the event.

"I told one of the veterans who couldn't be here that we'll have our own pinning ceremony for him in his room," she said. "He got tears in his eyes. This means a lot to our veterans."

The Vietnam War Commemoration was launched in 2012 and activities will continue until 2025. Lovell was established in 2010 as the first fully integrated health care center supporting the missions of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense.