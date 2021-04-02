Paramount Theatre in Aurora to open immersive venue in 2022

The Paramount Theatre in Aurora is planning to open a new immersive performance space in summer 2022. The Stolp Island Theatre will accommodate up to 99 seats in different configurations. Courtesy of Paramount Theatre

The Stolp Island Theatre is expected to open in summer 2022 in downtown Aurora. The former restaurant space is located in the lower level of a parking garage. Courtesy of Paramount Theatre

The Stolp Island Theatre, a new immersive performance space in Aurora, is expected to open in summer 2022. This rendering shows the potential lobby. Courtesy of Paramount Theatre

Aurora's Paramount Theatre announced Friday that it plans to open a new immersive performance venue in summer 2022.

The Stolp Island Theatre is to be located at 5 E. Downer Place in a long-vacant space on the lower level of a parking garage. The city-owned space, which previously housed a restaurant, is 6,000 square feet and can accommodate up to 99 seats depending upon each show's scenic configuration.

It is estimated that the Stolp Island Theatre could add up to $3.3 million to Aurora's annual economy by out-of-town guests seeing shows and patronizing area bars, restaurants and other attractions.

Paramount Theatre president and CEO Tim Rater said he got the idea for the new venue after seeing the off-Broadway hit "Sleep No More." It was an immersive interpretation of Shakespeare's "Macbeth" that ran almost nine years in New York.

"You interact with both the scenery and the actors," Rater said. "We were thinking we could do our own thing."

To get the Stolp Island Theatre up and running, Aurora and the Paramount Theatre has received a multiyear funding commitment from Chicago-based Verano Holdings Corp. It operates a Zen Leaf cannabis dispensary in Aurora.

"Bringing the community together through the performing arts aligns with our values, and Zen Leaf is grateful for the opportunity to help," said Verano co-founder Sammy Dorf in a statement. "There is something special happening in downtown Aurora, and we're honored to support this communitywide rejuvenation."

Though one Stolp Island Theatre rendering strongly suggests the hit 2012 Broadway musical "Once" staged within an Irish bar, Rater stressed that no shows have been selected at this point.

Rater also laughed off the suggestion that the Stolp Island Theatre should stage the musicals "Hair" or "Reefer Madness" in honor of Verano's patronage.

The Stolp Island Theatre grows the Aurora Civic Center Authority's portfolio of performance venues to four. The others are the historic 1,834-seat Paramount Theatre, the outdoor RiverEdge Park that hosts summer concerts and festivals, and the recently renovated 165-seat Copley Theatre.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered all of Aurora's performance venues since March of 2020. But Rater hopes that performances can begin again soon with concerts starting up at RiverEdge potentially in July and the postponed musical "Kinky Boots" playing the Paramount Theatre in late summer or early fall.

"We will be back, it's just a matter of when," Rater said. "We want to continue to do our part to brining people to beautiful downtown Aurora."