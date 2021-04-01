Texas Tenors to perform live at McAninch Arts Center, and one couple can attend

The Texas Tenors, Season 4 finalists on NBC's "America's Got Talent," will return to McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn for a livestreamed concert and silent auction fundraiser for the College of DuPage Foundation on Sunday, April 11. Courtesy of The Texas Tenors

The Texas Tenors, Season 4 finalists on NBC's "America's Got Talent," will return to McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn for a livestreamed concert and silent auction fundraiser for the College of DuPage Foundation on Sunday, April 11. Courtesy of The Texas Tenors

The Texas Tenors' upcoming livestreamed concert at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn is nearly a return to live performances.

That's because only one couple can bid on VIP tickets to be the live audience for the April 11 show. All other tickets are for watching the concert online.

"It is a big deal," said McAninch director Diana Martinez, calling the show a harbinger of the return of live concerts.

"The artists fly in, we set up the stage like a regular show, and it's live," Martinez said. "We're holding our breath that everything goes great."

The Texas Tenors rose to fame as Season 4 finalists on NBC-TV's "America's Got Talent." The trio of country-classical crossover singers went on to win Emmy Awards for their PBS-TV concert specials.

For the McAninch show, The Texas Tenors are teaming up with the College of DuPage Foundation for a silent auction fundraiser. Online bidding for the two live tickets started at $250 at textenors.givesmart.com. The auction closes at 5 p.m. Friday, April 9.

The highest bidders will still need to comply with all COVID-19 safety protocols at the show, which include wearing masks at all times indoors and undergoing temperature checks.

But the winning bidders won't be the only people inside the McAninch's Belushi Performance Hall. There is a technical crew from the college's Multimedia Department coordinating five cameras to capture the concert for folks at home.

"It's the next best thing to being there," Martinez said. "For people who haven't been able to be vaccinated or don't feel safe or don't feel well, it gives them another option,"

The McAninch previously livestreamed an outdoor Lakeside Pavilion concert of its resident New Philharmonic before the COVID-19 pandemic. And its first indoor livestreamed show was "Million Dollar Christmas" this past holiday season.

Martinez said the pandemic forced the McAninch and the Multimedia Department to ramp up production of online entertainment. This has included digital productions of New Philharmonic concerts and the recent virtual gala "For the Love of Frida."

Martinez hopes the Multimedia Department's high-quality work will be calling cards for other entertainment presenters to prioritize the McAninch over other entertainment venues.

"We've all grown and learned and found new ways to deliver entertainment," Martinez said. "We wanted to find a way to keep relevant and keep the music going."