Best Bets: Joffrey Academy's 'Winning Works' go online

Pianist Inon Barnatan is a guest soloist with Music of the Baroque. Courtesy of Marco Borggreve

Diversity in dance

The Joffrey Academy of Dance showcases the work of diverse choreographers in two virtual programs of "Winning Works." See new dances by choreographers Chanel DaSilva, Tsai His Hung, Pablo Sánchez and Durante Verzola this weekend. Free, but donations appreciated. (312) 386-8905 or joffrey.org/winningworks. Series 1 at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 25-26; Series 2 at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 8-9

The Joffrey Academy of Dance's annual "Winning Works" program has gone online with virtual performances in March and April. Pictured is Tsai Hsi Hung's "Brushstroke." - Courtesy of Joffrey Ballet

See how a variety of artists have created works around therapy and other ideas in "Very Well, Thank You: The Arts as a Means to Well-being." The exhibit begins this weekend at the Northern Illinois University Art Museum, Altgeld Hall, 1425 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb. Free, but masks and timed entries required. (815) 753-1936 or niu.edu/artmuseum. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; noon to 6 p.m. Friday; noon to 3 p.m. Saturday; through May 15

Comedian Vince Carone, an Elk Grove Village native, headlines Zanies in Rosemont this weekend.

Catch up with comedian and Elk Grove Village native Vince Carone when he performs a series of standup shows this weekend at Zanies at Parkway Bank Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. $30 general admission. (847) 813-0484 or rosemont.zanies.com. 8 p.m. Thursday, March 25, and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 26-27

"Dixie's Happy Hour" is a fundraiser for Season of Concern.

If you loved the drag queen behind the hit touring show "Dixie's Tupperware Party," then don't miss "Dixie's Happy Hour." It's a virtual comedy show and fundraiser for the Chicago-based charity Season of Concern. $35 per household (80% of sales donated to Season of Concern). (312) 423-6612 or dixie-chicago.streamallytix.com. 8 p.m. Friday, March 26; 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27; and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 28

Civil rights tribute

The Chicago Sinfonietta, which typically performs in Chicago and Naperville, presents the world premiere of Joel Thompson's "breathe/burn: an elegy" as part of its annual "MLK Tribute Concert." The virtual performance also featuring other works premieres on Sunday. $45 (available on demand for 48 hours after premiere time). (312) 284-1554 or chicagosinfonietta.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, March 28

Handel & Mozart

Pianist Inon Barnatan joins with conductor Jane Glover for a Music of the Baroque concert of music by Handel and Mozart. The virtual performance debuts on Monday from the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. $25 livestream. (312) 551-1414 or baroque.org. 7:30 p.m. livestream Monday, March 29; on demand starting Thursday, April 1

The Adler Planetarium teams up with Art on theMART for "Astrographics" at the Merchandise Mart in Chicago starting Thursday, April 1. - Courtesy of Art on theMART

The Adler Planetarium collaborates with the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events for "Astrographics." The free outdoor visual show is the latest Art on theMART offering, and it debuts Thursday at 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago. Free. artonthemart.com. 8 and 8:30 p.m. nightly from April 1 to July 4

Chicago Children's Theatre and the Negaunee Music Institute at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra team up for a video adaptation of the children's book "Maybe Something Beautiful." - Courtesy of Chicago Children's Theatre

The Chicago Children's Theatre teams up with the Negaunee Music Institute at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for a video adaptation of F. Isabel Campoy and Theresa Howell's children's book "Maybe Something Beautiful." The 13-minute video is available in English and Spanish-language versions and debuts on Thursday. Free, but donations appreciated chicagochildrenstheatre.org or cso.org/tv. 10 a.m. Thursday, April 1, then available on demand