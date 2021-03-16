Ravinia to return in July for the 2021 season

Ravinia Festival plans to reopen the Pavilion with limited and distanced seating for guests' safety during the summer 2021 season. Courtesy of Ravinia

After a year mostly devoid of live, in-person entertainment, there's a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel: Highland Park's Ravinia Festival announced Tuesday its plans to reopen the park to concerts again in July.

The full season schedule -- including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra's six-week residency -- is due to be announced in late April.

"The experience will be a little different than in the past," said Jeff Haydon, Ravinia President and CEO, "but our science-based approach to carefully reopening the park puts safeguards in place so that audiences can again enjoy live performances."

With its 36 acres of space for audiences to spread out and enjoy live music, Ravinia is working on protocols to make the experience safe for guests to attend its outdoor concerts: limited audience numbers, reserved and distanced Pavilion seating and fewer musicians on stage to ensure proper distancing.

Watch for further details at ravinia.org.