Feder: Bill & Wendy ham it up on 'Toon In With Me' today

There's an extra special treat for Chicago radio fans on today's edition of "Toon In With Me," the delightful morning cartoon and sketch-comedy show hosted by Bill Leff and his wisecracking fish puppet Toony, Robert Feder writes.

Making her first cameo appearance on the show is Wendy Snyder, Leff's longtime radio partner.

In today's bit, Snyder delivers her impression of Felicia Middlebrooks as a character called Leticia Donnybrook, and Leff reprises his parody of Mancow Muller as Simon Shock.

It follows Thursday's introduction of two other new characters -- dueling critics named Roger Shaddup and Jean Showacartoon. Modeled after Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel, they're played by Kevin Fleming and Leila Gorstein, respectively.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.