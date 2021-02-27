Will suburbanites take home Golden Globes Sunday?

Bob Odenkirk is up for best actor in a television drama for his role in AMC's "Better Call Saul." Courtesy of AMC

Awards season will lose some of its glitz and glamour this year because of the pandemic, but the Golden Globes go on Sunday, Feb. 28, with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler -- and a few nominees with suburban ties.

Tune in to NBC at 6 p.m. to see who takes home awards for film and television.

Former suburbanites with nominations or strong links to a nominated film are:

• Bob Odenkirk -- The former Naperville resident has been nominated for the fourth time for his title role in "Better Call Saul." He is up for best actor in a television drama.

• Bill Murray -- The comedian, who grew up in Wilmette, snagged a best supporting actor nod for the film "On the Rocks." This is his seventh nomination. He won in 2004 for best actor in a musical or comedy for "Lost in Translation."

• Sara Furio -- The Barrington native played a big part in best foreign language film nominee "The Life Ahead" as manager of international original film for Netflix. She worked since 2016 to acquire and develop the film, which stars Sophia Loren.