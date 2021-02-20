Feder: ABC 7 cuts Janet Davies as host, entertainment reporter

After nearly four decades as arts and entertainment reporter, program host and the face of New Year's Eve on Chicago television, Janet Davies has parted company with ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, Robert Feder writes.

Davies announced the news in a Facebook post Friday. She confirmed in a text message that she would not be back as host of ABC 7's New Year's Eve countdown this year.

"It has been an honor and a joy to have worked at 190 North State Street for 37 years," Davies wrote, referring to the Loop studios of ABC 7. "To have had such breadth and depth in a broadcasting career is humbling. Many at the station have been dear colleagues for years and working with them always made me better. Chicago viewers are kind, enlightening and their stories will forever have meaning and import."

Her surprise post followed the station's decision not to renew her contract as a freelance employee. Her status as a full-time employee ended in 2013 after ABC 7 cancelled her long-running weekly show "190 North."

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.