Feder: Radio legend Kevin Matthews turns music mogul

Kevin Matthews, one of Chicago radio's all-time greats, is one of the principals behind a new multimedia platform for music and performance artists, Robert Feder writes.

Now living in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Matthews teamed up with Big Event Studios and partners Bob Neumann and Bob VanProyen to form Elevator a GoGo, a recording studio designed to "elevate the way the world discovers music."

Matthews will host a Valentine's Day Watch Party from Valentine, Texas, featuring live performances from six Texas-born musicians. The free event on Facebook starts at 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

Matthews, 64, who enjoyed an 18-year run on Chicago radio (with alter ego Jim Shorts), was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2008. Since then he's hosted a podcast and written a book about his triumphs and challenges, Broken Mary: A Journey of Hope.

