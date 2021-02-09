Raising hope: Annual Cal's Angels gala helps families of pediatric cancer patients

Guests at the 2020 Cal's Angels Got Hope Gala bid on auction items. While last year's event took place at the Q Center in St. Charles, this year the gala will be virtual. Courtesy of Cal's Angels

Cal's Angels president and founder Stacey Wahlberg gives Olivia Parker a kiss during the 2020 Got Hope Gala in St. Charles. Olivia's cancer remission wish was to attend the gala, which fights pediatric cancers. Courtesy of Cal's Angels

In June 2005, Cal Sutter of South Elgin was a 12-year-old Little League All-Star.

Then life changed when he was diagnosed with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia. Cal lost his battle with leukemia in August 2006, but the courage he showed during his battle inspired the start of Cal's All-Star Angel Foundation, Inc.

The 501(c)(3) foundation aims to grant wishes, raise awareness and fund research to help kids fighting cancer. Since its start in April 2007, the foundation has raised more than $13 million to help families of pediatric cancer patients.

One of the ways it does this is with its annual Got Hope Gala. This year's event will be held virtually Saturday, Feb. 27.

We spoke to Laura Bonfiglio, senior public relations strategist, about the upcoming event and how proceeds help kids fighting cancer.

Q: What is Cal's Angels? Give a brief overview of what the organization does and who you serve.

A: Cal's Angels is a nonprofit organization located in St. Charles that helps raise awareness, grant wishes, and fund research to help kids fighting cancer.

The Cal's Angels Got Hope Gala will take place virtually this year to raise funds to fight pediatric cancers and for the organization's many programs. - Courtesy of Cal's Angels

Q: Where do the majority of your donations come from?

A: Corporate sponsorships and individuals. Cal's Angels does not receive government funding.

Q: What are some of your programs?

A: Wish Granting: Cal's Angels provides a wish or financial assistance of $1,000 to families with a child fighting cancer receiving treatment at any Chicago area pediatric hospital. The goal is to remove the burden of the diagnosis and give the entire family lasting memories.

12 Days of Christmas: Cal's Angels' annual 12 Days of Christmas Program was created to help families with children fighting cancer under special circumstances during the holiday season. Cal's Angels takes care of the entire holiday by providing gifts for each child in the family from their wish list (up to $250 per child), a $150 gift card for their holiday dinner, a gingerbread house and baked goods.

12 Oaks Sibling Assistance: The entire family is impacted when a child is fighting cancer, especially the siblings. This program helps relieve the financial burden of sports and extracurricular activities for a child or their siblings.

Cal's Comfort Kits: Cal's Angels Comfort Kits are bags filled with more than $150 worth of items to make a family's hospital stay more comfortable. The Comfort Kits are available to any oncology family.

Guests at the 2020 Cal's Angels Got Hope Gala bid on auction items. - Courtesy of Cal's Angels

Q: Tell us about the gala. How will it work this year?

A: On Saturday, Feb. 27, at 7:30 p.m., Cal's Angels will host the 15th annual Got Hope Gala virtually.

The event will feature an inspiring program of hope, extravagant live and silent auctions, raffles, and live music and entertainment. Highlights include a virtual after-party with Prizefighters playing live.

Q: How can people participate?

A: Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased online at one.bidpal.net/gothopegala/welcome. An exclusive link to the virtual event will be sent to all ticket holders.

Even though this year's Got Hope Gala will be virtual, guests can still bid on auction items and take part in a raffle. - Courtesy of Cal's Angels

Q: How can readers help if they can't participate in the event?

A: There are plenty of ways to get involved with Cal's Angels throughout the year: donate toys or gift cards, make a direct contribution, volunteer at an event, fundraise, raise awareness, and Be Bold Go Gold with Cal's Angels during September for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, to name a few.

Q: What else would like readers to know?

A: Guests can donate throughout the program with Cal's Angels mobile bidding software, OneCause/Bidpal. Those who have registered with OneCause/Bidpal will receive a text message with a hyperlink that prompts them to donate in any amount. Guests can also donate here on any device or on the Cal's Angels website.

• • •

Cal's Angels' 15th annual Got Hope Gala

What: Cal's Angels, a nonprofit organization based in St. Charles that helps raise awareness, grant wishes, and fund research to help kids fighting cancer

When: Virtually at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27

Cost: $50 per person; purchase online at one.bidpal.net/gothopegala/welcome.

Details: calsangels.org