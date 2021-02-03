New 'virtual' restaurant Chuck's Dockside opens Wednesday in Arlington Heights

Maine and Connecticut-style lobster rolls are among the menu offerings on the carryout/delivery menu at Chuck's Dockside, a new virtual restaurant concept in downtown Arlington Heights. Courtesy of MJPR, Inc.

Dock your boat -- or car, as it were -- to pick up the fresh catch of the day beginning Wednesday night at a new so-called virtual seafood restaurant in downtown Arlington Heights.

Chuck's Dockside is the creation of the proprietors behind Passero, which moved to 3 S. Evergreen Ave. in 2019 after a successful opening down the block two years before. The Chuck's menu is available for carryout and delivery from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays at Passero.

Owner/Chef Matt Peota was inspired to offer East Coast-style fare after creating a Friday night seafood menu at his Italian-American trattoria.

"Our 'Chuck's Lobster Shack' menu is a weekly sellout," Peota said in an announcement. "We couldn't think of a better opportunity to open a restaurant dedicated to fresh, easy-eating seafood. We opened the second kitchen in Passero, expanded the menu, and Chuck's Dockside was born. My grandfather would be proud."

Patrons can order from a menu that includes New England clam chowder and bisque, lobster rolls (either Maine or Connecticut-style), coconut and garlic shrimp, cheddar chive biscuits and New England-style smoked ribs.

Curbside pickup is available at Passero by calling (847) 814-8900, and delivery is available through GrubHub and UberEats.

Peota named the virtual eatery after his late grandfather, who loved fishing and was known for bringing home his daily catch for dinner. Peota and his wife named their 5-year-old daughter Charlee, who they call "Chuck #2."