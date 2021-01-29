Feder: 'Hungry Hound' Steve Dolinsky leaving ABC 7's eat beat

Steve Dolinsky, the award-winning food critic who's been covering the eat beat with gusto for more than 25 years in Chicago, is stepping down as the "Hungry Hound" at ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, Robert Feder writes.

His final reviews will air February 19 and 20, according to Jennifer Graves, vice president and news director of ABC 7.

"Steve is leaving ABC 7 to focus on his own food-related projects," Graves wrote in an internal memo Thursday. "Please join me in wishing Steve every success as he pursues his passions and builds on this work. His plans include expanding his food and restaurant coverage to other cities and developing a service to curate culinary talent for food halls and music festivals around the country."

The effect of COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants no doubt figured in the determination not to renew Dolinsky's contract after 17 years at ABC 7. But the decision was mutual, Dolinsky said, and the timing coincided with plans to expand his consulting work while creating content for other platforms.

"I am committed to continue my support of the fascinating and ever-changing Chicago food scene, especially the small, independent restaurants and food artisans I have so passionately championed over the past two decades," he wrote on social media.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.