Paramount Theatre offering free virtual reading of new play
Updated 1/25/2021 5:38 PM
Aurora's Paramount Theatre presents a free virtual reading of "BULL: a love story" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.
The new play by Nancy García Loza follows a young Mexican American man who returns to his Chicago home, only to be confronted with enormous changes. The drama is part of the Paramount's Inception Project, a new works development project designed to support and amplify marginalized voices.
The production is directed by Laura Alcalá Baker, and features an interactive talkback session with members of the creative team. The free reading requires registration at ParamountAurora.com/Inception-Project.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.