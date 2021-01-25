Paramount Theatre offering free virtual reading of new play

The Paramount Theatre in Aurora presents an online reading of playwright Nancy García Loza's new play "BULL: a love story" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.

Aurora's Paramount Theatre presents a free virtual reading of "BULL: a love story" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.

The new play by Nancy García Loza follows a young Mexican American man who returns to his Chicago home, only to be confronted with enormous changes. The drama is part of the Paramount's Inception Project, a new works development project designed to support and amplify marginalized voices.

The production is directed by Laura Alcalá Baker, and features an interactive talkback session with members of the creative team. The free reading requires registration at ParamountAurora.com/Inception-Project.