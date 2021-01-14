Palatine's bike path connection plan moving forward

One of the few remaining major components of the village of Palatine's bike plan is moving forward.

The plan entails the construction of an asphalt path that will connect the existing bike route on Smith Street to the path in the Deer Grove Forest Preserve.

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Palatine plans to connect the existing bike route on Smith Street to the path in the Deer Grove Forest Preserve. This view looks north from the intersection of Dundee and Smith Roads, toward the forest preserve.

A new crossing and pedestrian signal will be added at Dundee Road and Smith Street, and Smith Street will be signed as a bike route between Dundee Road and Cunningham Drive.

"I think a lot of people have been anticipating this," Councilman Brad Helms, who chairs the village's infrastructure and environment committee, said at a village board meeting Monday.

"This is a really, really great thing that is going to happen here. I am in full support of this," Councilman Doug Myslinski said. "The improvement in safety alone is awesome."

The project will cost $210,000. The county has agreed to fund $115,000 and the rest will be split between the village and the Palatine Park District. The village board on Monday approved contracts with Christopher B. Burke Engineering for a tree inventory and mitigation plan at $3,800 and phase II engineering at $28,606. The company completed phase I.

"I don't anticipate it being done by springtime, but definitely this upcoming construction season," Village Manager Reid Ottesen said.

Wayne Mikes, owner of Mikes Bikes in Palatine, said the connection will be a welcome addition. He credited Director of Community Services Harry Spila for his work on the project.