Feder: MeTV rises and shines with 'Toon In With Me'

History will note that Bill Leff took his first pie in the face on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Undoubtedly there are more to come, Robert Feder writes.

"Toon In With Me," the hourlong cavalcade of sketch comedy and Looney Tunes cartoons at 6 a.m. weekdays on MeTV, is off to a sensational start.

With Leff joined by talking fish sidekick Toony and human castmates Kevin Fleming and Leila Gorstein, the show's premiere Monday was seen by more than 500,000 viewers nationally.

In Chicago "Toon In With Me" beat CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2 and tied NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5 and Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32 in key adult demographics, according to Nielsen numbers.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.