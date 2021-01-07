We asked, you shared: The best of Suburban Wildlife

Photos of cardinals, deer and sandhill cranes were among the eye-catching images shared in the past month in the Daily Herald's Suburban Wildlife Facebook group.

There, you will find a place to share your neighborhood nature sightings and other related snapshots.

Post your photos of wildlife in your own backyards. Share a picture of a bird sighting, coyotes on the prowl, or squirrels raiding your bird feeder.

We contribute by sharing columns from our wildlife experts, pictures from our talented photographers, and any animal stories that lend themselves to this page.

You can find the group at facebook.com/groups/SuburbanWildlife

So have some fun, and let's talk Suburban Wildlife. Look for a gallery of more pictures at dailyherald.com.

Photo by Adam Mutolo Christmas Eve trial runs through the neighborhood in Hoffman Estates.

Photo by Mike Zarnek Two birds dance in the air near a feeder Dec. 12 at the River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook.

Photo by Ken Olsen As the last light of day fades, sandhill cranes head for their roost in the marsh.