We asked, you shared: The best of Suburban Wildlife
Posted1/7/2021 6:00 AM
Photos of cardinals, deer and sandhill cranes were among the eye-catching images shared in the past month in the Daily Herald's Suburban Wildlife Facebook group.
There, you will find a place to share your neighborhood nature sightings and other related snapshots.
Post your photos of wildlife in your own backyards. Share a picture of a bird sighting, coyotes on the prowl, or squirrels raiding your bird feeder.
We contribute by sharing columns from our wildlife experts, pictures from our talented photographers, and any animal stories that lend themselves to this page.
You can find the group at facebook.com/groups/SuburbanWildlife
So have some fun, and let's talk Suburban Wildlife. Look for a gallery of more pictures at dailyherald.com.
Christmas Eve trial runs through the neighborhood in Hoffman Estates.
Photo by Adam Mutolo
Two birds dance in the air near a feeder Dec. 12 at the River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook.
Photo by Mike Zarnek
As the last light of day fades, sandhill cranes head for their roost in the marsh.
Photo by Ken Olsen
The rufous hummingbird (Selasphorus rufus) is a Western hummingbird, which is rare in Illinois. Photographed in DuPage County.
Photo by Krzysztof Kurylowicz
