Feder: Podcast delivers postmortem on Chicago's Edgewater Hospital

Among the dozen or so employees who lost their jobs in mass layoffs at Hubbard Radio Chicago last spring in the wake of the pandemic, few could claim the talent or the tenure of ace production director Todd Ganz.

His 24-year run with the three-station group included award-winning stints as a part-time on-air personality, morning show executive producer and, for the last 13 years, manager of content production.

But there turned out to be a silver lining for Ganz. Losing his job at Hubbard allowed him to shift full attention to completing an ambitious podcast he'd been planning to produce independently with his partner, Stephani Young, a former part-time host at hot adult-contemporary WTMX 101.9-FM.

Living in the Edgewater neighborhood on Chicago's North Side, Ganz and Young had become fascinated with the mysterious complex of abandoned buildings down the street that once made up Edgewater Hospital, founded in 1929.

In researching its backstory, they discovered a sordid story of corruption, fraud, mystery and death.

The result of their work is "If the Walls Could Talk," a 13-episode weekly podcast series premiering Sunday and available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast platforms.

