 

New ABC quiz show to feature Naperville's 'Jeopardy James' and fellow trivia greats

 
Lauren Rohr
 
 
Updated 1/6/2021 2:46 PM

Nearly a year after competing for the "Greatest of All Time" title, "Jeopardy James" Holzhauer and his fellow top contestants are returning to television for a new trivia venture.

Game show greats Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and Holzhauer, a Naperville native, are starring in an ABC revival of "The Chase," adapted from a British series of the same name.

 

The three trivia titans will take turns serving as the "Chaser," a quiz genius facing off against three competitors who are vying for cash prizes, network officials said. Hosted by Sara Haines of "The View," each hourlong episode features "a fast-paced battle of brain power," ABC says, requiring contestants to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.

"The Chase" premieres at 8 p.m. Thursday on ABC.

