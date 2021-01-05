Feder: 94.7 WLS goes syndicated on weeknights with Kid Kelly

After months without a host on weeknights, classic hits WLS 94.7-FM has signed Kid Kelly, a longtime New York-based disc jockey and former vice president of pop programming at SiriusXM Radio, Robert Feder writes.

Starting this week, the Radio Hall of Famer's syndicated show airs from 7 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday on the Cumulus Media station.

Kelly will customize the music on his show to conform with the station's playlist, according to program director Wade Linder.

Weeknights had been jockless on the station since Brian Peck shifted to weekends over the summer.

