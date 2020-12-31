 

Feder: 'Sanitized smooch' for Janet & Mark on ABC 7's countdown

  • Mark Giangreco and Janet Davies spent their 19th New Year's Eve together in 2020.

Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 12/31/2020 6:37 AM

It wouldn't be New Year's Eve in Chicago without Janet Davies and Mark Giangreco. Back for their 20th year together, the duo will host "Countdown Chicago 2021" live at 11:25 p.m. tonight on ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7.

In a format adapted to realities of the pandemic, they'll ring in the New Year from a redecorated "Windy City Live" studio.

 

Returning with another elaborate dance routine to open the show will be ABC 7's Terrell Brown and Cheryl Scott.

The abbreviated half-hour special will conclude with a flashback of Chicago's grand finale New Year's Eve fireworks.

But the big question is: Will Janet and Mark keep up their annual tradition of locking lips at the stroke of midnight?

Yes, according to Giangreco, who added: "It's going to be a hot steamy passionate socially-distanced sanitized smooch."

