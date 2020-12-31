Feder: 'Sanitized smooch' for Janet & Mark on ABC 7's countdown

Mark Giangreco and Janet Davies spent their 19th New Year's Eve together in 2020.

It wouldn't be New Year's Eve in Chicago without Janet Davies and Mark Giangreco. Back for their 20th year together, the duo will host "Countdown Chicago 2021" live at 11:25 p.m. tonight on ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7.

In a format adapted to realities of the pandemic, they'll ring in the New Year from a redecorated "Windy City Live" studio.

Returning with another elaborate dance routine to open the show will be ABC 7's Terrell Brown and Cheryl Scott.

The abbreviated half-hour special will conclude with a flashback of Chicago's grand finale New Year's Eve fireworks.

But the big question is: Will Janet and Mark keep up their annual tradition of locking lips at the stroke of midnight?

Yes, according to Giangreco, who added: "It's going to be a hot steamy passionate socially-distanced sanitized smooch."

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.