Feder: Can MeTV hook Boomers with Bill Leff and a talking fish?

Bill Leff, the immensely talented Chicago broadcaster, stand-up comic and improv actor, gets top billing as the amiable host of "Toon In With Me." But the real star of the show may turn out to be a wisecracking fish puppet with oversized ambitions, Robert Feder writes.

Toony the Tuna, who calls himself "your soon-to-be-famous saltwater sidekick," will join Leff and a cast of wacky characters both live and inanimate when "Toon In With Me" debuts January 4 on MeTV, the Chicago-based network for nostalgic television.

Airing from 6 to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday, the show will feature live-action comedy sketches wrapped around the best of the Warner Bros. Merrie Melodies and Looney Tunes animated classics, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety and Road Runner.

If Neal Sabin, the show's creator and executive producer, has his way, come next Christmastime "there'll be a Toony under every tree."

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.