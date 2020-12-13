New movies to stream this week: 'Wild Mountain Thyme,' 'The Stand In' and more

If you can believe Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan as plain Irish farm folk -- living on side-by-side parcels of land and both too shy and/or tetched to realize that they (and each other) are Hollywood-hot under all that dung-stained flannel and denim -- then "Wild Mountain Thyme" has something to sell you. What it's selling is a slightly gloomy, slightly swoony Hibernian rom-com by John Patrick Shanley, based on his 2014 play "Outside Mullingar." It's not terrible. It's just, like its main characters, somewhat odd. Dornan's Anthony refers to himself as having a "tiny-ness" in his head. And you'll wait the whole movie to find out what that silly thing means. Just as you'll wait the whole movie for him to realize that he and Blunt's besotted Rosemary are meant for each other. (Meanwhile, she briefly gets so fed up with waiting for Anthony to kiss her, faith and begorrah, that she toys with running off with Anthony's crass American cousin, played by Jon Hamm.) I've seen a million romantic comedies with this exact same setup, and they all work the same way. But this one is so frustrating. That said, Shanley's screenplay is kind of funny, in a dismal, doomed Irish way. (There are several deaths in it: more than you typically find in your American romantic comedy, but probably less than you'd see in the average Irish drama.) It has a peaty lyricism to it; it's poetry, to be sure, but smelling of barn muck, not, as the title suggests, flowering herbs. PG-13. Available on various streaming platforms; also showing at the Cinema Arts Theatre. Contains some mature thematic elements and suggestive comments. 102 minutes.

• • •

Also streaming:

• The documentary "Alabama Snake" investigates a woman's 1991 accusation of attempted murder by her husband, snake-handling Pentecostal preacher Glenn Summerford. TV-MA. Available on HBO and HBO Max. 85 minutes.

• Joe Mangiello ("Magic Mike") plays an alcoholic who claims to be a traveler from another dimension who lost his superpowers when he came to Earth in the action-adventure film "Archenemy." Although the film is a little too heavy-handed with the stale superhero tropes, Flickering Myth calls the movie a "fascinating blend of live-action and animation." Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. 90 minutes.

• From documentarian Ryan White ("Ask Dr. Ruth"), "Assassins" takes a look at the 2017 airport assassination of the half brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, by two women. Variety calls the film a "lively but sinister page-turner of a documentary." Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com and virtualavalon.org. In English, Indonesian, Vietnamese and Malay with subtitles. 104 minutes.

• During a winter dive, a woman becomes trapped on the ocean floor by falling rocks in "Breaking Surface." According to Bloody Disgusting, the film from Swedish writer-director Joachim Heden is "one of the most intense and propulsive survival thrillers in recent memory." Unrated. Available at virtualavalon.org. In Swedish and Norwegian with subtitles. 82 minutes.

• Just when you thought you'd seen every possible member of the Skarsgard acting dynasty, another one pops up: Valter Skarsgard, the 25-year-old son of Stellan Skarsgard and the youngest brother of thespians Alexander, Gustaf and Bill Skarsgard, stars in "Don't Click," a horror film about a young man who discovers a porn website that turns out to be a portal to a diabolical world. Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 90 minutes.

• Student actors participate in the August Wilson Monologue Competition, which celebrates the writing of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright of "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" in the documentary "Giving Voice." PG-13. Available on Netflix. Contains strong language and some suggestive references. 90 minutes.

• The documentary "Guitar Man" explores the life and career of acclaimed blues rocker Joe Bonamassa. PG-13. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains some strong language. 90 minutes.

• LGBTQ culture in Japan is examined in "Queer Japan," a documentary that the Hollywood Reporter calls "tender, impressionistic rather than highly structured" - and, despite some graphic testimony - "largely inexplicit." Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. In Japanese with subtitles. 99 minutes.

• Drew Barrymore plays an actress who, when ordered into rehab, sends her on-set stand-in (also Barrymore) to take her place in the comedy "The Stand In." According to IndieWire, "It would be hyperbolic to call a film like 'The Stand In' one of the biggest disappointments of 2020 - that's a low bar - but given the windfall of prime material and talent that went into the creation of such a messy, mirthless and just plain mean final product, there's no other way to put it." R. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains strong language throughout, including sexual references, and drug use. 101 minutes.

• The surf guitar band the Ventures, known for "Wipe Out," "Walk Don't Run" and "Hawaii 5-0," is profiled in "The Ventures: Stars on Guitars." Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 89 minutes.

• In the comedy "The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee," Paul Hogan ("Crocodile Dundee") plays a version of himself who is about to be knighted. Variety calls the film, which also includes appearances by John Cleese, Chevy Chase and Olivia Newton-John, "anything but excellent." PG-13. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains some strong language and suggestive references. 88 minutes.

• Sienna Miller and Diego Luna star in "Wander Darkly," a surreal drama about a couple who become unmoored from reality after a traumatic accident. According to IndieWire, the film "asks a lot of its audience, and as its final moments build to a satisfying ending, they also bounce back into the film's bleakest early moments, undoing more ambitious ideas in favor of something both senseless and conventional." R. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains strong language, some sexuality and nudity. 97 minutes.

• Four old friends who live together in a big home in the country must use their wits to thwart a young couple who are trying to buy the house from under them in the Argentine dramedy "The Weasel's Tale." Unrated. In Spanish with subtitles. Available at afisilver.afi.com. 129 minutes.

• The second narrative film from Iranian director Massoud Bakhshi ("A Respectable family"), "Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness" tells the story of a young woman who goes on national television seeking pardon for the murder of her husband. According to the Hollywood Reporter, "There is really much to enjoy in this paradoxical but grippingly paced film." Unrated. Available at sunscinema.com and afisilver.afi.com. In Farsi with subtitles. 89 minutes.