Six Flags Great America debuts drive-through dates for Holiday in the Park

For the first time, Six Flags Great America will allow guests to drive their cars through the park as part of its special winter season. Photo courtesy Six Flags Great America

Six Flags Great America officials announced Wednesday that the park will add days during its holiday season where guests can, for the first time, drive inside the Gurnee theme park.

The drive-through experience will start on Dec. 16 and continue on select days through Jan. 18.

The park's winter season, called Holiday in the Park, began on Nov. 27. Because of concerns about spreading COVID-19, park officials won't run rides for the winter season, whose offerings include live entertainers and millions of holiday lights.

"We have successfully transformed the traditional operation of our beloved Holiday in the Park into a walk-through and now a new, drive-through experience," Great America President Hank Salemi said. "Plus, theme park enthusiasts won't want to miss this extremely rare opportunity to drive around inside the park."

Unlike the walk-through days, guests in their cars will not be allowed to freely move about the park. Guests will begin their drive at what is usually known as Hometown Square. They will then wind through a park route to see the decorations and be entertained by performers as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus. Once their circuit is complete, guests will exit by the Southwest Territory, which is called Kalightoscope during Holiday in the Park.

Public relations manager Caitlin Kepple said officials wanted to create another safe way for guests to come to the park and took a cue from Six Flags parks in California, New Jersey and Texas that are hosting similar drive-through events.

Kepple said admission is $14.99 per person or free to Great America members or season pass holders. Reservations are required at sixflags.com/greatamerica/reserve.

The drive-through will be offered Dec. 16 through 18, Jan. 2 and 3, Jan. 7 through 10 and Jan. 14 through 18. Guests will be required to wear masks if they have their car windows open. No motorcycles or vehicles larger than a van will be permitted.

The regular Holiday in the Park days are scheduled for Dec. 12 and 13, Dec. 19 through Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 through Dec. 30.