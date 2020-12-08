 

Feder: WGN's Paul Konrad suspends social media as 'healthy personal decision'

It's been more than two weeks since Paul Konrad surprised fans by announcing he was "taking the rest of the year off of social media." No Facebook. No Twitter. No Instagram. No Snark.

"I have been growing in my conviction that social media is taking me away from things that are really important to me. It distracts me and doesn't help me be my best," Konrad declared in his final post of the year on November 22. "See you in 2021."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The nine-time Emmy Award-winning weather anchor on WGN-Channel 9's top-rated morning show said he never discussed his decision with bosses of the Nexstar Media Group station.

"I think highly of them and appreciate that they consistently want my best," Konrad told me Monday. "It is my sense that they see it is a healthy personal decision."

