Chicago-area theaters reimagine seasonal tales for streaming and radio

The Tin Soldier (Alex Stein), center, greets The Ballerina (Kasey Foster) in Lookingglass Theatre Company's "The Steadfast Tin Soldier," which was recorded last year and will be streamed online beginning Dec. 1. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

By Barbara Vitello

bvitello@dailyherald.com

It takes more than a global pandemic to keep Chicago-area theaters from serving up holiday cheer. And, while the options are limited, certain favorites -- including Goodman Theatre's beloved "A Christmas Carol," Writers Theatre's one-man adaptation of the same and The Ruffians' poignant "Burning Bluebeard" -- will return, albeit in virtual form.

To that end, here are some seasonal offerings for this most unusual season.

Dickens classic

• Goodman Theatre's annual production of "A Christmas Carol," a holiday tradition for more than 40 years, takes place this year as an audio play. Larry Yando reprises his role as Ebenezer Scrooge for this streaming production audio-adapted by director Jessica Thebus, Neena Arndt and Richard Woodbury. Free performances run Dec. 1-31 on goodmantheatre.org. WBEZ 91.3 FM and Vocalo 91.3 FM will broadcast the production at 3 p.m. Dec. 24 and 11 a.m. Dec. 25.

Larry Yando rehearses for Goodman Theatre's production of "A Christmas Carol -- An Audio Play," streaming free in December on the theater's website and on the radio. - Courtesy of Frank Ishman

• Manual Cinema livestreams its multidisciplinary take on Charles Dickens' tale independently from Dec. 3-20. "Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol" unfolds in Aunt Trudy's Chicago apartment during a COVID-19-mandated lockdown. Over the course of a family Zoom call, Trudy re-creates her late husband's annual "Christmas Carol" puppet show where the puppets take on a life of their own. An original score accompanies performances, which will be streamed live from Manual Cinema's Chicago studio. Tickets are $15 for one viewer, $30 for two to three viewers and $50 for four or more viewers. See manualcinema.com.

Ebenezer Scrooge meets the Ghost of Christmas Past in Manual Cinema's multidisciplinary adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," streamed live as part of a Writers Theatre double bill and through Manual Cinema's own provider. - Courtesy of Manual Cinema

• Writers Theatre incorporates Manual Cinema's production in a double bill titled "Two Scrooges: A Christmas Carol Two Ways." It's comprised of "Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol," a Writers co-commission that livestreams from Dec. 3-13, and artistic director Michael Halberstam's one-man retelling of "A Christmas Carol," which runs online from Dec. 8 to Jan. 3. Writers Theatre tickets for both productions range from $25-$100, depending on the number of viewers. Tickets for the one-man "A Christmas Carol" range from $15-$50, depending on the number of viewers. No charge for classic subscribers and members. (847) 242-6000 or writerstheatre.org.

• Theater in the Dark presents "A Christmas Carol in the Dark," adapted from Dickens' story and performed live online in radio play style by cast members located in Chicago, Philadelphia and Vancouver. Performances stream online from Dec. 10-24. Tickets are pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $25-$30. (312) 285-0314 or theatreinthedark.com.

New work

• At a remote British university, squabbling academics attempt to unlock an ancient puzzle box containing a long-lost holiday play written by four Shakespeare contemporaries in the new time-hopping show "Christmas Comes But Once A Year" by George Zahora. Oak Park Festival Theatre's virtual production streams at 7 p.m. Dec. 12. Tickets are $15. See oakparkfestival.com.

Radio plays the Zoom way

• American Blues Theater's popular holiday show "It's a Wonderful Life: Live From Chicago!" -- a 1940s radio-play adaptation of Frank Capra's hit film -- returns this year as a livestream production designed specifically for Zoom. In addition to Foley effects, the production features original music and classic carols. Performances run live online through Jan. 2. Tickets range from $25-$35. "Bedford Boxes" containing a 2020 Wonderful Life ornament, program, cocktail recipe book, socks, chocolates and a copy of the story that inspired Capra are available for $40. (773) 654-3103 or americanbluestheater.com.

• Steppenwolf Theatre revives "Wally World," Isaac Gomez's self-described "Walmart Chekhov," which was commissioned and developed by Sideshow Theatre Company as a radio play. Set on Christmas Eve, it's about employees at a big box store who uncover secrets about each other that may ruin their holiday cheer and their relationships. Ensemble members Cliff Chamberlain, Audrey Francis, Sandra Marquez and Karen Rodriguez co-star in the production, which begins streaming on Dec. 16 as part of Steppenwolf's NOW virtual stage. A $75 virtual membership gives theatergoers access to all six virtual productions. See steppenwolf.org/now.

• Glenview's Oil Lamp Theater live streams its radio play production of "It's a Wonderful Life" for its ninth year. "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" streams at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19. The production will be available on demand from Dec. 20-27. Tickets are pay-what-you-can with a suggested price of $25. (847) 834-0738 or oillamptheater.org.

Family fare

• "Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish -- The Musical," which premiered in 2019, returns this year. Based on the children's book by Denise McGowan Tracy, the musical centers on a rag doll named Eleanor who longs for a best friend and a new home. Recorded last year, the 2020 production includes new music, appearances by cast members and party boxes with the book that inspired the show, an ornament and other items inspired by the tale. The show streams online from Nov. 27 to Dec. 27. Tickets are $70 per household, including a fun box; $85 per household with a super duper fun box. See eleanorswish.com.

• Hans Christian Andersen's loyal legionnaire returns for Lookingglass Theatre Company's virtual remount of its popular holiday play with music "The Steadfast Tin Soldier." Director Mary Zimmerman adapted Andersen's tale about a toy soldier in love with a paper ballerina. Alex Stein plays the titular soldier and Kasey Foster plays his beloved in the production, which streams online and On Demand from Dec. 1-27. Tickets are $25, except for the Dec. 1 opening night, which is $75 and includes a preshow event with live music. See lookingglasstheatre.org.

• "Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins," Strawdog Theatre Company's holiday hit, returns for a third year in a virtual format. Adapted from Eric Kimmel's book about a young man who outsmarts goblins haunting the local synagogue just in time for the Hanukkah celebration, the play with music will be performed live. Glen Ellyn native Spencer Ryan Diedrick directs the production, which runs online Dec. 5-20. Tickets are $25-$30. Strawdog will donate a portion of ticket sales to The Jewish Council on Urban Affairs. See strawdog.org.

Adult offerings

• The holiday sendup "Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night" will stream online for five weeks. Written by Vicki Quade, co-creator of "Late Nite Catechism," the show centers around a former nun turned housewife who shares Yuletide trivia and traditions while calling bingo. Performances run online Nov. 27 through Dec. 27. Tickets are $20 and a portion of the sales benefit the retirement fund for the Benedictine Sisters of Chicago. See nuns4fun-entertainment.ticketleap.com.

Jay Torrence, left, Leah Urzendowski, Ryan Walters and Anthony Courser perform in The Ruffians' bittersweet holiday tale "Burning Bluebeard." Porchlight Music Theatre's virtual version, recorded last year at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts, streams Dec. 4 to Jan. 3. - Courtesy of Michael Courier

• The Ruffians' bittersweet "Burning Bluebeard," based on the fatal 1903 Iroquois Theatre fire that killed more than 600 people, returns for its ninth year in a virtual format courtesy of Porchlight Music Theatre. Filmed during its 2019 run at the Ruth Page Center for the Performing Arts, the production incorporates clowning, music, dance and tumbling. It streams online from Dec. 4 to Jan. 3. Tickets are $15-$50. See porchlightmusictheatre.org.

Ed Jones plays the titular fictional funnyman in Hell in a Handbag Productions' "The Rip Nelson Holiday Quarantine Special," streaming Dec. 4 to Jan. 9. - Courtesy of Rick Aguilar Studios

• Hell in a Handbag Productions has tweaked its sendup of holiday TV specials and re-imagined it for streaming. "The Rip Nelson Holiday Quarantine Special" finds fading TV comedian Rip Nelson (Ed Jones) in danger of losing his annual holiday show to Ryan Seacrest until he takes matters into his own hands. Artistic director David Cerda wrote the show, which was filmed in a warehouse and combined sets and green screen effects to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. Performances run online from Dec. 4 to Jan. 9. Tickets are $25. See handbagproductions.org or stage773.com.