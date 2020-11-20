Feder: Bruce St. James to replace Mancow as morning host on WLS

Bruce St. James, who's been a radio talk show host in Phoenix for 10 years, has been tapped to replace Erich Mancow Muller as morning personality at WLS 890-AM, Robert Feder writes.

St. James will join the Cumulus Media news/talk station December 14, according to Marv Nyren, vice president and market manager of Cumulus Media Chicago. Muller's last day on WLS will be Wednesday. Fill-in hosts will substitute in the coming weeks.

"Bruce St. James is here to have a conversation, not a lecture. He is not here to change formats," WLS program director Stephanie Tichenor told staffers in an email today. "He is here to continue what 890 already does best -- inform and entertain our listeners."

St. James, who has filled in on WLS from time to time, had been one of three top candidates for the job, according to Nyren, who said all of the finalists were from outside of the market.

