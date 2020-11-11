Add South Elgin's Polar Express to canceled events this year

Due to recent mitigations from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fox Valley Trolley Museum has canceled its annual Polar Express train rides in South Elgin this year. Daily Herald File Photo, 2017

Add another event to the long list of cancellations adding up this year.

The Fox Valley Trolley Museum has canceled its annual Polar Express train rides in South Elgin.

Due to the recent mitigations implemented because of COVID-19 positivity rates in Region 8, which includes Kane County, group gatherings are limited to 10 people.

"Unfortunately, we will not be able to run this event in compliance with these new restrictions," according to a statement on the museum's website. "The safety of our patrons and volunteers is our top priority."

The statement added that "The crew, cast, and especially Santa were all looking forward to this event and seeing everyone. We truly appreciate all of the support and patronage everyone has shared with us during this very trying year."

The museum said all orders have been canceled and all refunds have been issued as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Polar Express train rides, based on the classic children's book by Chris Van Allsburg, have been a South Elgin holiday staple for about 15 years. The round-trip ride from Jon J. Duerr Forest Preserve takes passengers two miles to the museum that is transformed into a "North Pole."