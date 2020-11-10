Actor Bert Belasco, who received alumni award from Waubonsie Valley, found dead at 38

Actor Bert Belasco, a Waubonsie Valley High School alumnus who starred in the BET sitcom "Let's Stay Together," was found dead Sunday in a Virginia hotel room. He was 38.

Variety reported Belasco was quarantining in a hotel before he was to begin filming a movie. When friends and family could not reach him, Variety said, the hotel staff asked police to conduct a well-being check.

A statement from Herico County police indicated foul play was not suspected, Variety reported.

Belasco's father, Bert Sr., told TMZ he believes his son died of an aneurysm, but the family was awaiting the results of an autopsy.

In 2011, Belasco received the Distinguished Alumni award from Waubonsie Valley, where he was a member of the Class of 2001.

The school's website said Belasco was a member of the varsity basketball team and was "a popular student with staff and peers because of his vibrant personality and charm."

During his junior year at Waubonsie, he was asked to impersonate Will Smith at an assembly, which convinced him acting was his true calling, the website said. Belasco graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale with a theater degree in 2005. He was featured in the Betty White Snickers commercial that aired during the Super Bowl in 2010.

Belasco also was an alumnus of Chicago's famed Second City comedy troupe and participated in the TVI Actors Studio Summer Institute in Los Angeles.

His television credits include roles in the Fox series "Pitch" and the Showtime series "I'm Dying Up Here."