Feder: Need a little Christmas? Lite FM to turn it on at 4 p.m. this Friday

Starting at 4 p.m. Friday holiday music will begin airing around the clock for the 20th straight year.

With 50 days to go until Christmas WLIT 93.9-FM is ready to become "Chicago's Christmas Music Station." Starting at 4 p.m. Friday holiday music will begin airing around the clock for the 20th straight year, Robert Feder writes.

The tradition has proved to be a fan favorite and a ratings bonanza every year without fail for the iHeartMedia adult contemporary station. The earliest they've flipped the switch was November 2 in 2006 and 2007.

"After a year like 2020, we need holiday music more than ever," said Mick Lee, program director and afternoon host at 93.9 Lite FM. "Listeners can count on us to help spread joy, hope and love across the city as we celebrate 20 years. . . . We'll have fun contests, a few new surprises, and of course, the wonderful holiday music."

To kick off the holiday format, Lee will be joined in studio virtually by morning host Melissa Forman and producer Jim Gronemann, midday host Robin Rock, syndicated evening host Delilah Rene, and Edison the Reindeer, longtime mascot of "Chicago's Christmas Music Station."

