 

Feder: Newcity special edition celebrates best of Black Chicago

  • Featuring alternate covers designed by Andrea Coleman and Nikko Washington, and guest-edited by Tara Betts and Scoop Jackson, the entire November issue of Newcity is devoted to celebrating Black Chicago.

    Featuring alternate covers designed by Andrea Coleman and Nikko Washington, and guest-edited by Tara Betts and Scoop Jackson, the entire November issue of Newcity is devoted to celebrating Black Chicago.

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 10/28/2020 6:37 AM

The editors of Newcity have put a new twist on their annual "Best of Chicago" edition, Robert Feder writes.

Featuring alternate covers designed by Andrea Coleman and Nikko Washington, and guest-edited by Tara Betts and Scoop Jackson, the entire November issue is devoted to celebrating Black Chicago.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 