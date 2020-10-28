Feder: Newcity special edition celebrates best of Black Chicago

Featuring alternate covers designed by Andrea Coleman and Nikko Washington, and guest-edited by Tara Betts and Scoop Jackson, the entire November issue of Newcity is devoted to celebrating Black Chicago.

The editors of Newcity have put a new twist on their annual "Best of Chicago" edition, Robert Feder writes.

