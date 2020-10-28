Feder: Newcity special edition celebrates best of Black Chicago
Updated 10/28/2020 6:37 AM
The editors of Newcity have put a new twist on their annual "Best of Chicago" edition, Robert Feder writes.
Featuring alternate covers designed by Andrea Coleman and Nikko Washington, and guest-edited by Tara Betts and Scoop Jackson, the entire November issue is devoted to celebrating Black Chicago.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
