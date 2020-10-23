Batavia VFW calls off Fall Family Festival
Updated 10/23/2020 12:34 PM
Due to this week's announced restrictions on public gatherings, Batavia's 2nd Annual family Fall Festival, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled.
The fest, run by and to benefit the Batavia Overseas VFW and Auxiliary VFW Post 1197, was previously announed in Friday's Time out! section.
Stay updated on other VFW events at vfw1197.org.
