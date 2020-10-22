Brookfield Zoo to temporarily close beginning Jan. 1

Hudson the polar bear swims in a pool in the new Great Bear Wilderness exhibit at the Brookfield Zoo, which will close for the first two months of next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. AP File Photo/April 30, 2010

Brookfield Zoo will be closed to the public for two months beginning Jan. 1, the institution announced Thursday.

"Through these challenging times, the health and safety of our guests, volunteers, staff, and animals continues to be our top priority," Stuart Strahl, president and CEO of Chicago Zoological Society, which operates Brookfield Zoo, said in a statement.

