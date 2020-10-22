Brookfield Zoo to temporarily close beginning Jan. 1
Updated 10/22/2020 5:53 PM
Brookfield Zoo will be closed to the public for two months beginning Jan. 1, the institution announced Thursday.
"Through these challenging times, the health and safety of our guests, volunteers, staff, and animals continues to be our top priority," Stuart Strahl, president and CEO of Chicago Zoological Society, which operates Brookfield Zoo, said in a statement.
For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.