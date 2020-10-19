Feder: Bill Leff to host morning cartoon show on MeTV

Bill Leff, the affable Chicago radio personality, stand-up comedian and improv actor, will host a national one-hour weekday morning cartoon show on MeTV, the Chicago-based network for nostalgic television, Robert Feder writes.

Starting in early January, "Toon In With Me" will feature Leff and a few other characters performing original comedy sketches leading into the best of the Warner Bros. Merrie Melodies and Looney Tunes animated classics, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety and Road Runner.

For the eternally youthful Leff, a pop culture fan and collector of wide renown, the role recalls a golden era of Chicago television, including such legendary children's show hosts Ray Rayner and Bill Jackson, among others.

"As a child I was late for school every morning because I could not stop watching Ray Rayner's show," said Leff, who grew up in Oak Forest and now lives in Evanston. "I felt like he was talking directly to me. Then after school, the brilliance that was Bill Jackson's 'Cartoon Town' was just so influential to who I would eventually become.

"'Toon In With Me' pays tribute to both. It's part Ray Rayner, part 'Cartoon Town,' part 'Pee Wee's Playhouse,' and part 'Sea Hunt.' It's something for everybody," he said.

