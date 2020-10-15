CSO cancels more concerts through March 2021

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association has canceled all concerts through Tuesday, March 30, due to the ongoing coronavirus. Pictured is music director Riccardo Muti, standing, in rehearsal with the CSO during a 2018 New York tour. Courtesy of Todd Rosenberg/Chicago Symphony Orchestra, 2018

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association has canceled more of its regularly scheduled 2020-21 season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

All public concerts and previously announced domestic tour performances in Florida and California have been canceled from Thursday, Jan. 7, to Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

The CSOA will explore the possibility of rescheduling affected programs. It is also reviewing plans to present smaller-scale live performances with a reduced audience in the future.

Online concert programs, such as the newly launched CSO Sessions series, will continue to be released for on-demand streaming at cso.org/tv.

"During this extraordinary time, the CSOA remains committed to connecting audiences to the transformative power of music," said CSOA President Jeff Alexander in a statement. "While it requires more creativity and flexibility, we have already developed exceptional online programs featuring new performances by CSO musicians and with artistic guidance from Maestro Riccardo Muti."

Patrons with tickets to canceled concerts will automatically have the value of their tickets placed on their account. Patrons have options that include keeping their ticket value on account for future purchases or converting the value into a tax-deductible contribution. Visit cso.org or call (312) 294-3000 for more information.