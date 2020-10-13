After first success, Barrington looking at more drive-in concerts

The Chicago band Libido Funk Circus will play at a drive-in concert Oct. 30 in Barrington, the village's second such concert. Village officials said they hope to continue the performances in 2021. Pictured here are, top row, left to right, "Sugar Bear" Harris (guitar), "Chili" Milligan (drums/backing vox), "Magic Mike" Czarnik (bass); in the bottom row, left to right, are vocalists Desiree Starr, Jaysun McBain and Tamara Mooshey. Courtesy of Libido Funk Circus

Barrington's first drive-in concert was so successful that another one will take place later this month, with more hoped for next year, village officials said.

The band Libido Funk Circus will play Oct. 30 in the downtown Metra parking lot, north of the railroad tracks. That's the same location as the first sold-out concert earlier this month featuring singer/songwriter Pat McKillen.

Clancy Potts, coordinator of communications and community engagement for the village, said the first drive-in concert was a success and the village hopes to hold more in 2021.

"Concertgoers at the first drive-in were very respectful and set up their 'footprints' with chairs, tables, blankets, food and drinks and respected their neighbors' spaces doing the same," she said.

There are two changes for the Oct. 30 concert: tickets are $25 per vehicle, up from $20, and a total 200 tickets are available, up from 175. The cost for the performance and sound system is $3,000, like for the first concert, Potts said.

"We are thrilled to offer the community another fun, safe event," Village President Karen Darch said. "We hope for a nice evening and look forward to people signing up to attend."

Libido Funk Circus gives a "high energy, entertaining and diverse show" with rock and dance favorites from the 1960s to today, band member Desiree Starr said. She is one of three singers in the six-member band that also features guitar, bass and drums.

The band just celebrated its 24th anniversary. "We like to give it a little bit of a twist by incorporating some costume changes, some choreography, and making it more fun for your eyes, not just for your ears," she said, adding her personal favorites are music from Motown and Bruno Mars.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been very challenging, both professionally and personally, for the band that normally plays up to 20 concerts per month in summer, Starr said. There were no concerts in June, and between three and five concerts in the following months, she said. The concert in Barrington will be the band's first drive-in.

"We are trying to be very selective in taking shows that we know are being socially responsible and providing responsible ways for people to get together," she said. "I think it's awesome to see these municipalities that come up with unique ways to present entertainment for people, because everybody is dying to have some entertainment."

For tickets visit eventbrite.com/e/libido-funk-circus-at-the-barrington-metra-parking-lot-tickets-124598117323.