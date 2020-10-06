Chicago's Second City for sale

Courtesy of Todd RosenbergChicago's Second City, a comedy institution for more than 60 years is for sale. Seen here in 2015's main stage revue "Fool Me Twice, Deja Vu," is Rashawn Nadine Scott, left, and Daniel Strauss.

Chicago's legendary Second City, where such luminaries as John Belushi, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy cut their comedic teeth, is for sale, according to a report in Variety.

A customer service representative in Chicago confirmed the report.

Like other entertainment venues, The Second City -- which has theaters in Hollywood and Toronto -- suspended live performances in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Within two months of Gov. J.B. Pritzker issuing stay-at-home orders last spring, Second City performers began producing improv and sketch comedy online.

The coronavirus wasn't the only challenge Second City faced this year. Allegations of institutional racism surfaced on social media last summer forcing the resignation of co-owner Andrew Alexander. Artistic director and Second City alum Anthony LeBlanc took over as interim executive producer.