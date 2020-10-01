Joffrey Ballet cancels entire 2020-21 season because of pandemic

The Joffrey Ballet has canceled the rest of its 2020-21 season, which included the Chicago premiere of John Neumeier's "The Little Mermaid" from April 21-May 2. Courtesy of Kiran West

The Joffrey Ballet has canceled the rest of its 2020-21 season due to the ongoing coronavirus. Pictured is the company performing George Balanchine's "The Four Temperaments." Courtesy of Cheryl Mann

The Joffrey Ballet has canceled the rest of its 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This 25th anniversary season marking the Joffrey's move from New York to Chicago was also to be the company's first in its new performance home at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

"After once again consulting with health officials on the state of COVID-19, we have determined that the safest course of action for our artists and audience members is to cancel the remainder of our season," Ashley Wheater, Joffrey Ballet artistic director, said in a statement.

Canceled 2021 productions include the world premiere of Cathy Marston's "Of Mice and Men" (part of a repertory program set for Feb. 17-28) and the Chicago premiere of John Neumeier's "The Little Mermaid" (April 21-May 2). The Joffrey previously canceled its 2020 productions of "Manon" (Oct. 14-25) and "The Nutcracker" (Dec. 5-27).

To fill the void of live performances, the Joffrey has announced the creation of The Joffrey Studio Series, virtsual programming that invites audiences to the Chicago studios at Joffrey Tower for interviews and behind-the-scenes content with artists. The Joffrey is also planning a yearlong "25 for 25" series of free performances, programs and partnerships with peer organizations from around the city.

For information on refunds, donations and other projects, visit joffrey.org.