Sound check: Each Day at WC Social Club, Born of Osiris drive-in show

Each Day's strength is in blending beautiful vocals with folk-leaning melodies. Hear the band live at WC Social Club Friday, Oct. 2. Courtesy of Each Day

Each Day at WC Social Club

Southwest suburban indie-folk band Each Day strikes a beautiful balance between impressive vocals and lush instrumentation in the impressive alternative-leaning songs from its two-years-and-counting catalog. The quartet -- Chris Marszalek, Taylor Oechsel and married couple Nick and Mia Stubblefield -- recently made its Homegrown Arts & Music Festival debut, following on the tail of September's release of the single, "Through the Woes." Hear the new single when the band headlines the WC Social Club this weekend, with special guests Grant Milliren and Who We Are.

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at WC Social Club, 920 Roosevelt Road, West Chicago. $10-$12; thewcsocialclub.com.

Rocking the vote

Are you ready to vote this November? Check your status or register to vote to get free access to Vote Ready, Friday night's streaming music festival encouraging people to get out the vote. The fest features 25 acts, including All Time Low, Ava Max, Fitz & the Tantrums, Flor, Jojo, Rob Thomas, Royal & the Serpent, Grouplove, Portugal. The Man, White Reaper and more. Voter registration is not required to participate; see the website at liveXlive.com.

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at liveXlive.com.

Democracy Comes Alive

Following up on this year's Quarantine Comes Alive and Justice Comes Alive, Live for Live Music and Head count present Democracy Comes Alive, a full-day virtual festival featuring 50 musical guests and a number of discussions about voting in America and the history of voters' rights. Featuring acts such as Bruce Hornsby, Here Come the Mummies, The California Honeydrops, Kim Dawson, Shawn Colvin, Moon Taxi, Trampled By Turtles, Umphrey's McGee and many others, the show promises a not-to-miss spectacle you can enjoy from home.

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at liveforlivemusic.com. Visit the site for access details and donation links.

Born of Osiris on stage

We've all been missing shows, but a metalcore show can be a truly cathartic experience. Palatine-born progressive band Born of Osiris is here with a drive-in performance to pump you up for your week's final stretch. Playing live at Chicago's Lakeshore Drive-In, the band will treat you to a full hard-core stage show while you lounge in or around your car in the lot. Social distancing and public health guidelines will be enforced, so bring your masks.

7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Lakeshore Drive-In, 1362 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. $160 general admission for a car of four; $215 for VIP for a car of four; $25 add-on per passenger over four and up to the vehicle's legal limit. lsdrivein.com.

