Concerts: Bonnie Raitt joins Farm Aid 2020 livestream Saturday

Bonnie Raitt joins Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Norah Jones, Neil Young and more for Farm Aid 2020 On the Road, livestreaming Saturday, Sept. 26. Associated Press

Eric Quigley (outdoor dining): 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Cannonball: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Free. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Prairie Station: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. (847) 358-9150 or nelliespalatine.com.

Huntley Fall Fest with Rok Brigade and Modern Day Romeos: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $20 per set at eventbrite.com. Or stream it online for free at facebook.com/HuntleyFallFest.

Joanna Connor Band: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Mundy Park at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15. Themusicvenue.org.

The Buzz Worthys: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $5-$10, $60 for VIP table of four. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Wyatt Waddell: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Free. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Huntley Fall Fest with My Metal Heart, Serendipity, HILLBILLY ROCKSTARZ, The Lounge Puppets and 7th heaven: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $20 per set at eventbrite.com. Or stream it online for free at facebook.com/HuntleyFallFest.

Nasty Snacks: 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Free. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Heather Moran & Steve Gitman (outdoor dining): 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Farm Aid 2020 On the Road livestream with Willie Nelson and The Boys, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Dave Matthews, Black Pumas, Bonnie Raitt and Boz Scaggs, Edie Brickell with Charlie Sexton, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Jack Johnson, Jamey Johnson, Jon Batiste, Kelsey Waldon, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Norah Jones, Particle Kid, The Record Company, Valerie June, The War And Treaty and more: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at farmaid.org.

Bumpus: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Free. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Pianoman Dario: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. (847) 358-9150 or nelliespalatine.com.

Brother John Katie: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Mundy Park at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $20. Themusicvenue.org.

Tom Sawyer -- A Rush tribute: 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $8-$10, $60 for VIP table of four. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Kane Brown Encore Drive-In Night with special guests Granger Smith, Jimmie Allen and Lauren Alaina: 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Chicago Drive-In Theater at Now Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates; and at SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. $76-$176 at encorelive.com.

Angel Spiccia (outdoor brunch): 10:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

The Lawrence Peters Outfit: 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Free. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Huntley Fall Fest with Hi Infidelity, Pino Farina and Think Floyd USA: 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $20 per set at eventbrite.com. Or stream it online for free at facebook.com/HuntleyFallFest.

Andy Davis: 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Gorton Community Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. $35. (847) 234-6060 or gortoncenter.org.

British Buddy Alumni Quartet: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Free. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

The Corner Boys (outdoor dining): 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Scott Tipping Trio: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Free. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Gabriel Datcu (outdoor dining): 5:30-9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

The Joe Policastro Trio: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Free. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Paolo Apuli (outdoor dining): 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Mundy Park at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15. Themusicvenue.org.

