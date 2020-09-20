COVID safety precautions for college students

According to the most recent data, more than 88,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported on college campuses, including 4,300 cases in Illinois. While many colleges are holding classes remotely, some continue to hold on-campus classes. Unfortunately, both situations create health risks for college students and their families.

Despite indications that healthy young adults are less at risk than older, less-healthy people, the hazards are real. Whether you're living on campus or learning remotely, college students need to take precautions.

Health tips for on-campus students

• Learn your school's COVID rules. Virtually every college has extensive COVID protocols on its website. Know when you need to be tested, where to go for health care and what to do if you test positive.

• Be quarantine ready. Make sure you're continuously stocked up on groceries and other essentials. Quarantines happen suddenly.

• Get a good thermometer. Monitor your temperature in-between your required COVID tests.

• Complete health care POA and HIPAA forms. Completing a Healthcare Power of Attorney form ensures your parents can make medical decisions on your behalf in the unlikely event you become seriously ill. A HIPAA form gives them access to your health care information. (Every state has its own forms; look on the website of the state where you go to school.)

• Have an exit plan. Know where you'll go -- and how you'll get there -- should your dorm shut down. Remember: returning home may create a health risk for your parents.

Health tips for remote students

While the health risks are not the same, remote students and their families need to be careful, too.

• Take common sense precautions. You know the routine: wear a mask in public, observe social distancing and practice good hygiene. If friends visit, meet them outside; do the same when you're the visitor. Avoid indoor gatherings and, yes, parties. The risk is just too high to take chances.

• Watch out for computer vision syndrome. Remote students of all ages are reporting tired eyes, blurry vision and headaches due to extended screen time. Give your eyes quick breaks every 20 minutes, try to blink frequently and place the screen 4 to 5 inches below eye level and 20 to 28 inches away. You might also try blue-light blocking glasses.

• Attend to your mental and physical health. Now is the time for exercise, healthy eating and general self-care. Keep in mind: 62% of college students experience anxiety under ordinary circumstances, and these times are anything but ordinary. If you're anxious or depressed, don't keep it in or tough it out. See what mental health resources are available through your college, health plan and community -- and take advantage of them.

This isn't the college experience any student dreamed of, but it's our reality for now. While you pursue your education, take steps to protect yourself, your friends and your family. There will be brighter days ahead.

• Teri Dreher is a board-certified patient advocate. A critical care nurse for more than 30 years, she recently founded Seniors Alone Guardianship & Advocacy Services (SeniorsAlone.org), a not-for-profit organization that serves the area's senior orphans. She also is the founder of NShore Patient Advocates, www.northshorern.com.