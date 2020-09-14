Feder: Kiss FM's Angi Taylor to host mornings on new 'Rock 95 Five'

Angi Taylor, who's been a mainstay of mornings on Top 40 WKSC 103.5-FM since 2008, is about to move up to solo morning host at iHeartMedia Chicago's new rock station, Robert Feder writes.

Sometime in the coming weeks Taylor will sign off as Christopher "Fred" Frederick's morning show partner on Kiss FM and shift to WCHI 95.5-FM, which flipped from country music to a rock format September 3.

"The Angi Taylor Show" will air from 5 to 10 a.m. weekdays.

The new station, branded as "Rock 95 Five," is in the process of assembling an air staff for middays, afternoons, evenings and weekends -- all expected to debut simultaneously with Taylor.

"I've been working 22 years for the moment that I could host my very own morning show," Taylor said in a statement. "I can't express how much it means to me that my dream is coming true on Chicago's 'Rock 95 Five!' Thank you, iHeartMedia, 103.5 Kiss FM, and all the listeners for letting me into your lives every day."

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.