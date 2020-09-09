Sound check: Push Puppets finally get a release show

Push Puppets release

Members of the Push Puppets -- Erich Specht, John William Lauler, Kyle Magnusson and Greg Essig -- are on the verge of dropping a new indie rock album, and the stage is set at Hey Nonny in Arlington Heights. The band's recent EP, "A Boat of Lies and a House of Cards," came out in April, but the pandemic forced the release show to be pushed back. At long last, the band can celebrate with fans in a socially distanced setting, including open space between tables, opened windows and even outdoor seating so guests can watch from the street. Tickets are going fast for this one, so snag some today.

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $40 per table of 2; $20 for an extra person at each table. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Family time with Ike

Earlier this summer, Libertyville folk-rocker Ike Reilly entertained quarantining crowds (from a distance) with his regular Ike Reilly Family Quarantine Hour. This weekend, he brings the show back to Facebook, playing for an hour with his son Shane Reilly, as they livestream favorites from both their musical catalogs. Rumor has it, a secret special guest may join the show, too. Check it out at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at facebook.com/ikereilly.

Rock band Kingfysher plays a show to benefit Lombard first responders Friday, Sept. 11, at BrauerHouse. - Courtesy of Kingfysher

In memory of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, BrauerHouse is holding a show this weekend to benefit first responders in our area. Chicago rock band Kingfysher bring a medley of classic rock and grunge favorites along with original songs to the rock venue, along with classic cars from the Chicago Auto Club West. Donations from the show will benefit the Lombard fire and police departments.

6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10-$20; VIP four-seat table for $100. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Blues at The Venue

The Venue in Aurora packs another weekend full of great music. On Friday, Sept. 11, John Hanrahan & Friends hit Mundy Park with jazz, blues and rock favorites. Saturday, Guy King plays his soulful blues and jazz numbers. And Sunday, The Venue hosts an indoor tribute to Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers' "Damn the Torpedoes" album, with a 50-person cap and outdoor seating also available. See themusicvenue.org for more details.

John Hanrahan at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, $15; Guy King at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, $20; and the Tom Petty tribute at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. (331) 212-8490 or themusicvenue.org.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com, find him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter (@thatshamieguy) or Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). Brian also keeps tabs on the local music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.