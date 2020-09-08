McAninch Arts Center moves its 2020 fall season online

Lee Rocker of The Stray Cats performs online as part of a series of Free Friday MAC Night events on Friday, Nov. 13. Courtesy of Bernard Purdie/BiCoastal Productions

The vocal ensemble Naturally 7 performs online as part of a series of Free Friday MAC Night events on Friday, Oct. 16. Courtesy of Mumpi Kuenster/Monsterpics

Magician Dennis Watkins' "The Magic Parlour At Home" streams live for three weekends as the season-opening show of the McAninch Arts Center's 2020 fall season. Courtesy of Rick Hein

College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center has announced its 2020 fall season will feature online performances due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are a mix of ticketed and free virtual events.

"In times of challenge or joy, I have always found comfort and inspiration from the power of the arts to unite us," said McAninch Arts Center director Diana Martinez in a statement. "We are now set to press play on our fall season of online programming. As we say in the business, the show must go online!"

Magician Dennis Watkins opens the season with his hit "The Magic Parlour At Home," which will be streamed live for three weekends (Sept. 11 to 25). Also livestreamed is The Second City's holiday comedy show "I Saw Mommy Kissing the Second City" on Saturday, Dec. 5. "Presley Perkins Lewis & Cash: Million Dollar Christmas" is on Saturday, Dec. 19, in a performance captured from the McAninch's Belushi Performance Hall.

As previously announced, New Philharmonic will present three prerecorded streamed performances under the baton of maestro Kirk Muspratt. The concerts are "The Music of John Williams" (Oct. 24-25), Holiday Sing-Along with the Symphony (Dec. 12-13) and the symphony orchestra's New Year's Eve Concert (Dec. 31).

The McAninch is partnering with BiCoastal Productions for a series of Free Friday MAC Night events. These include performances by the rock cover band The Hit Men (Sept. 18), Rick Michel in "Sinatra Forever" (Sept. 25), the vocal ensemble Naturally 7 (Oct. 16) and Lee Rocker of The Stray Cats (Nov. 13).

Online college productions include "The Laramie Project: 10 Years Later" (Oct. 15-25) and "A Christmas Carol" (Nov. 27-29).

The McAninch Arts Center is also looking ahead to the summer 2021 grand opening season of its Cleve Carney Museum of Art with "Frida Kahlo: Timeless." Tickets to the rescheduled exhibit are $18-$35 and on sale now.

For a full list of events and ticket prices, visit atthemac.org or call (630) 942-4000.