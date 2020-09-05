Even scarecrows need to social distance: Fests go on with different looks

The Scarecrow Trail at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle circles Meadow Lake. Visitors can take a stroll along the trail for free with arboretum entrance, which requires a timed-entry ticket. Courtesy of The Morton Arboretum

Scarecrows will be scattered here and there across St. Charles to promote social distancing while still offering a way for the traditional fun of the 35th annual Scarecrow Festival to move forward.

Organizers with the St. Charles Business Alliance have decreased the festival's footprint in Lincoln Park -- where the display typically is centered -- and instead are pairing scarecrows with businesses across town, which will offer deals, specials and events listed on a Scarecrow Festival Map.

- Marni Pyke | Staff Photographer, October 2017 The 35th annual Scarecrow Festival is set for Oct. 9 to 11, with scarecrows spread around town to encourage social distancing.

Think of it as a "Scarecrow Stroll," organizers say, and be aware, it will be a new-look event when it opens for visitors from Oct. 9 to 11.

"While there will be major changes in place, we have been working hard to keep the spirit of this amazing community festival alive so that we can keep the joy and benefits it brings to our businesses and community," Jenna Sawicki, executive director of the St. Charles Business Alliance, said in a news release.

The Scarecrow Festival this year won't include the carnival or craft show, but it will feature a drive-in concert in partnership with the St. Charles Park District, a scavenger hunt through downtown and a pumpkin carver, whose demonstration of artistry and skill will be livestreamed from a roped-in area. The setup in Lincoln Park will include a photography station and an information booth.

A "Scarecrow in a Box" promotion for sale will provide kids the materials to make a scarecrow at home, replacing the typical "Make-Your-Own Scarecrow" station from years past.

The Scarecrow Trail around Meadow Lake at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle is set to be open Oct. 1 to 31 with regular admission to the arboretum, which now requires a timed-entry ticket. The trail includes scarecrows decorated by local Scout troops. - Courtesy of The Morton Arboretum

Adults, meanwhile, can buy a craft beer box for enjoyment at home, featuring seasonal specials from St. Charles breweries.

The scarecrow decorating contest that gives the event its name is set to continue, with some changes for health, safety and security.

Decorators can enter categories for clubs, nonprofits and schools, individuals or businesses, depending on their affiliation; and anyone can enter the "Mechanical & Mega" category for the biggest and most impressive scarecrow designs. First prize for each category is $500.

All scarecrows entered in the contest this year must be weighted down to stand on concrete or pavement, using methods such as sandbags, water jugs or cinder blocks. All entries must be a single, upright scarecrow. Submissions are due by 4:30 p.m. Sept. 18. To download an entry form, visit scarecrowfest.com/scarecrowcontest.

See scarecrows decorated by local Scout troops during the month of October at the Scarecrow Trail at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle. - Courtesy of The Morton Arboretum

Scarecrow fun also will be taking place throughout the month of October at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle.

The arboretum's Scarecrow Trail runs Oct. 1 through 31, with scarecrows decorated by local Scout troops placed around Meadow Lake near the visitors center. Admission to the arboretum now requires a timed-entry ticket. Tickets are available at mortonarb.org.