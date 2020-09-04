Feder: WGN lets Conn, Digilio go
Updated 9/4/2020 7:17 PM
WGN 720-AM, the Nexstar Media Group news/talk station, chose the Friday night of a three-day holiday weekend to drop the bombshell that it's overhauling its weekday afternoon and evening lineup.
Out -- effective immediately -- is afternoon personality Roe Conn, whose contract runs through the end of the year. He was notified after he got off the air Friday that it was his last show.
Also out is overnight personality Nick Digilio, who also was notified Friday.
