Snoop Dogg, Twista reschedule Aurora concert

A postponed 2020 concert featuring rap stars Twista (pictured) and Snoop Dogg has been rescheduled at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. The new date is July 18, 2021. Courtesy of RiverEdge Park

A postponed 2020 concert featuring rap stars Snoop Dogg (pictured) and Twista has been rescheduled at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. The new date is July 18, 2021. Courtesy of RiverEdge Park

Snoop Dogg and Twista have rescheduled their postponed concert at RiverEdge Park in Aurora to July 18, 2021.

The rap stars were to have shared a concert bill on July 19 this year, but RiverEdge's 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets to the rescheduled show are $45-$70 and are on sale now. Tickets for the 2020 concert are valid for the new date. Ticketholders who would prefer a credit, refund or to make a donation must make a decision before a deadline of May 19, 2021.

RiverEdge also has rescheduled nearly every artist on their 2020 season roster to 2021. Highlights include the 24th Blues on the Fox featuring Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and more artists on June 18 and 19 and Tedeschi Trucks Band on July 15.

RiverEdge also issued a thank you to its newest sponsor Zen Leaf Aurora. The adult-use cannabis dispensary is specifically sponsoring the Snoop Dogg and Twista concert.

For more information, call (630) 896-6666 or visit riveredgeaurora.com.