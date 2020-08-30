How to determine if it is your allergies or COVID-19

If you suddenly find yourself feeling sick with sneezing, sore throat and other symptoms, you may be wondering if you should be concerned about COVID-19. Stock photo

During this global pandemic, many allergy sufferers are wondering whether their symptoms are due to COVID-19, allergies or something else. The symptoms can be similar, but there are key differences to help determine whether you should get tested for COVID-19.

Allergies

Allergic rhinitis, also known as hay fever, is the result of the body's immune system overreacting to ordinary things in our environment such as pollen, dust mites, mold and animals. Symptoms can occur seasonally (due to pollen) or year-round (due to dust mites, mold or animals) depending on the individual's sensitivity profile. Symptoms may include the following:

• Sneezing

• Runny or stuffy nose

• Postnasal drip, which often causes throat-clearing and sometimes cause sore throat

• Itchy, watery, or swollen eyes

Controlling your allergy symptoms will help decrease confusion and worry about COVID-19. If your allergy symptoms are not well controlled despite taking allergy medication, then seeing an allergist may help you identify the source of your allergies and improve your treatment.

COVID-19

COVID-19 is the name for the viral respiratory syndrome caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11. Since then, our knowledge of COVID-19 has been rapidly changing. The most common symptoms that develop between two to 14 days after exposure include the following:

• Fever

• Dry cough

• Shortness of breath

• Intense fatigue and body aches

Many allergy and asthma sufferers are concerned about becoming severely ill from COVID-19. However, as of now, there is no significant evidence that allergies and asthma increase the risk of developing severe complications related to COVID-19.

Key differences

While there are overlapping symptoms between allergies and COVID-19, keep these key points in mind:

• Itch is a common symptom of allergies, but is not seen in COVID-19.

• Allergy symptoms usually improve with allergy medications.

• COVID-19 commonly presents with fever, but allergies do not cause fever.

• Allergy sufferers often have asthma, which can cause wheezing. COVID-19 does not cause wheezing.

• Consider getting tested for COVID-19 if you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Protect yourself

• Wash your hands often! Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds after being in a public place, blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, preparing food, eating meals, before touching your face, after using the restroom, and after caring for others.

• Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces on a regular basis. Clean surfaces with soap and water that are dirty before disinfecting with an EPA-registered household disinfectant.

• Keep at least 6 feet of distance apart from others who do not live with you. Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is essential to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others in case you may be infected and are not aware. The risk of transmission will significantly decrease if everyone wears a mask in public or around people who do not live with each other.

• If there are any medical questions or concerns, it is best to call your doctor to determine the next best steps. Remember, not every cough, sneeze, or itch is due to COVID-19, but stay at home and call your doctor if you feel sick.

• Dr. Zachary Rubin is an allergist and clinical immunologist practicing at Oak Brook Allergists (www.oakbrookallergists.com). He grew up in Naperville.