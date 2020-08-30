Forget the lawn, water the flower beds

It is better to water plants once a week, but long and deeply, than a brief sprinkling once a day. Stock Photo

Lack of water in late summer or fall saps strength from plants at a time they should be preparing for the winter. Stock Photo

A drought is one of a gardener's worst nightmares. When Mother Nature refuses to provide rainfall, but delivers plenty of heat and wind, landscapes suffer.

Drought-stressed plants have difficulty fighting off assaults from insects and disease. They may stop blooming and their foliage wilts or browns. Drought conditions in late summer or fall sap strength from plants at a time they should be preparing for the winter. Without supplemental watering, some plants die.

Some communities initiate water restrictions in drought conditions and it is important to follow them. When you are allowed to water, make the most of your opportunity.

Prioritize. Vegetable plants need even moisture to produce the most and best quality vegetables. Tomatoes, in particular, are prone to blossom end rot and cracking if moisture levels fluctuate.

Newly planted trees and shrubs should also be at the top of the watering list, followed by perennials planted within the last year. The roots of these plants have not fully established and are unable to draw as much water from the soil as the plants require. Established perennial borders are next on the list.

Although annuals provide valuable color in the garden, they will die at the end of the season. If your yard is small, there may be watering time left for them. Otherwise, divert their share to permanent plants.

Don't waste water on the lawn unless it was just seeded or sodded this season. It can go dormant and wait, in all but extreme drought conditions, until rainfall returns. If drought conditions continue, established trees, shrubs and evergreens will also need deep watering.

Water slowly, deeply and less often. It is far better to water just once a week but long enough, so plants are watered deeply. When the soil is watered shallowly, roots remain near the surface (and are more susceptible to drought damage). The general rule is an inch of water each week delivered in one watering. Watering slowly allows all the water to soak into the soil instead of running off.

Water early in the morning so foliage can dry in sunlight to reduce the chance of disease. Less water is lost through evaporation in the morning or evening. Or consider purchasing soaker hoses so water can be applied at ground level. Leaves are kept dry and water is delivered directly to roots.

When watering trees and shrubs, be sure to water evenly all around the plant. Roots on the left side of the plant can't reach over to the right side. A well-developed root system produces a well-balanced plant.

Don't overcompensate and flood the garden. Too much water can also damage roots.

In addition to proper watering, there are more ways to minimize drought stress in the landscape. Mulch around trees, shrubs, perennials and vegetable plants to help the soil hold moisture longer. Several inches around trees and shrubs are appropriate; just a few inches are better for perennial borders. Remember to keep mulch pulled back from trunks and stems.

Whenever the opportunity presents itself, add more organic matter to the soil. Compost-enriched soil retains more moisture.

Put the bottle of fertilizer back on the shelf. Applying fertilizing in dry conditions can put additional stress on plants and may burn their roots.

Pull weeds that compete with desirable plants for the limited moisture available in the soil.

Whenever choosing plants -- trees, shrubs or perennials -- for the landscape, consider drought tolerant plants. Once established, they can withstand short dry periods without supplemental watering. If you just can't do without some thirsty plants, plant them in the same bed so if watering is required, it can be concentrated in this area.

• Diana Stoll is a horticulturist, garden writer and speaker. She blogs at gardenwithdiana.com.